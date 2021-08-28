Spacious One Level Valley Hills home with over 1600 SF and a 4 car garage on a corner lot just a block away from Southridge Elementary School. This home features 2 bedrooms with a possible 3rd, 2 bathrooms, living room and family room all on one level. Schedule an appointment today with Trish Isais at 307-797-0292
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $200,000
