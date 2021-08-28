 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $200,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $200,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $200,000

Spacious One Level Valley Hills home with over 1600 SF and a 4 car garage on a corner lot just a block away from Southridge Elementary School. This home features 2 bedrooms with a possible 3rd, 2 bathrooms, living room and family room all on one level. Schedule an appointment today with Trish Isais at 307-797-0292

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News