2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $207,900

Don’t miss this amazing investment opportunity!! This beautiful 1178 Sq ft 2 bed 1 bath house features large living spaces, a big yard, TONS of additional parking, and includes a one bed one bath apartment located above the heated, OVERSIZED two car garage which features a built in vehicle inspection pit. Apartment is currently rented and is making the owner $600 a month. This property wont last long so contact Brock Gladson at 307-259-3253 for your personal tour

