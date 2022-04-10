 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $210,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $210,000

Great east side location! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, one level, all appliances + washer & dryer, pellet insert fireplace, sprinkler system, 2 car attached garage and close to schools and shopping. For your personal tour call or text Jim Edgeworth 307-262-1095.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News