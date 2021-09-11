 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $217,900

Character Home! Unique and wonderful layout means every room has more space than average. Impressive master fits King suite easily. Sunroom could double as third bedroom. Shop/Garage is oversized and perfect for all your hobby and storage needs! With two fireplaces, hardwood and tile floors and low maintenance siding, this home is one best to tour today. Contact Richele, 307-259-5286 or Rusty, 307-267-1998 with No Place Like Home Real Estate!

