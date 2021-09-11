2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $219,900

Attractively planned tri-level on the eastside! Lovely home features hardwood floors on main & upper level, galley kitchen with lots of storage, access to covered patio and delightfully landscaped back yard! Upper level offers 2 bedrooms, one room converted to large master and updated bathroom. Lower level is light & bright with access to the backyard. Family room with fireplace, the 2nd bathroom and laundry area. RV parking & home getting a new roof! Call Amy Lund Real Estate Leaders 307-262-7475 to see!