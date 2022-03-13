 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $275,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $275,000

Looking for a little slice of Wyoming land that can also have horses? This property is conveniently located in between Casper and the Bar Nunn area and still remains private with spectacular views of Casper Mountain. The upper living area has an open concept that holds two living areas, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The spacious kitchen has upgraded cabinets and stove. Extra living space is available as the unfinished basement is able to be transformed with wiring already in place.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News