2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $275,000

Looking for a little slice of Wyoming land that can also have horses? This property is conveniently located in between Casper and the Bar Nunn area and still remains private with spectacular views of Casper Mountain. The upper living area has an open concept that holds two living areas, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The spacious kitchen has upgraded cabinets and stove. Extra living space is available as the unfinished basement is able to be transformed with wiring already in place.