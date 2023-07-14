Convenient one-level living! Newer construction twin home. This Fairground Homes "Lupine B" floor plan, features 2 bedrooms, and 1.75 bathrooms, open kitchen, and great room with cathedral ceilings. This home also includes a covered porch, patio, sprinkler system, privacy fencing, central air, and single car attached garage. This beautiful home is close to river access, walking path, shopping, medical, theaters.
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $292,500
