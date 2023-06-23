Looking to downsize to a single-level, low-maintenance home style of living? This newly constructed 2 bed, 1 ¾ bath, double car attached garage home could be the answer to your wishes! Landscaping comes complete with a privacy fence and automated sprinkler system. This home is built with energy efficient features for the buyer conscious of energy costs looking for something with easier maintenance.
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man told police he pushed his girlfriend off a bed and heard a "pop," but an acquaintance later informed investigators that he called while …
Quintin McWhorter and Damian Brennan share saddle bronc title; Tristen Hutchings wins his second bull riding championship in the past three years.
A 24-year-old Wyoming man was found dead in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, local authorities announced.
Jim Brandenburg, who led the Wyoming Cowboys to three WAC championships and three NCAA Tournaments in nine seasons, has died. He was 87.
Jack Clawson of Sedalia, Missouri went missing in 1981. His remains were discovered a year later.