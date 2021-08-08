2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $350,000

Escape to the mountains with this incredible log cabin nestled amongst 10 beautiful acres of land at the base of Casper Mountain. Seasonal access makes this the perfect getaway whether you love to hike, trail ride or for those times you simply want to relax and soak up the serenity with friends. The 1,700sqft layout offers two bedrooms, including one loft-style room with space for three beds, and one bathroom with a walk-in shower. A huge open-plan living area offers room for everyone to gather and