2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $350,000

Wonderful contemporary home situated at end of cul-da-sac with beautiful landscaping surrounding the home. Inside could be a decorators dream, wonderful opportunities, with views everywhere. Master on own level, additional bedroom (could be put back to 2 bedrooms) up another level. This is a must see home, one of a kind. For your personal tour, call Paul Wilhelm at 307-259-9287.

