2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $549,900

No need to wait for new with this Eastside custom home built by River Valley Builders! Enjoy the ease of main level living including laundry room equiped with sink, 36-inch wide doors and hall ways create plenty of room to move around. Fantastic easy living features include covered patio equiped with gas line to hook up a grill, pot filler over gas range top, huge kitchen island, walk-in soaker tub in the spacious 5-piece master bathroom.