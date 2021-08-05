 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $560,000

This property can also be sold "turn key" all items in the house will stay at a purchase price of $580,000. Current owner remodeled from the inside and out. Exterior logs have been refinished, new deck, beautiful front door, custom cabinetry by Alan Fowles in kitchen and bath. Custom light fixtures, bathroom hanging fixtures by Shawn Rivett. Beautiful pellet stove in main house, 2nd in garage. Vaulted ceilings and with gorgeous log accents. Solid granite farm house style in kitchen sink with chiseled

