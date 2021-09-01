Investors special! Was a rental for many years, with a little TLC, could be a rental for many more or a cute little bungalow. Sold AS IS. For more information please call Julian Cogdill, Associate Broker at The Michael Houck Real Estate Team 307 462-2622
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $74,900
