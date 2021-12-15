2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $75,000

Roomy 2 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home WITH land! There's room to put another mobile home on the over 10,000 sq. ft. lot. Fully fenced with two storage sheds. New Roof in 2018, has central air. Arctic entry provides additional, separate storage room. Main bedroom has ensuite and double closet. All appliances stay. Move in ready! Call Terri Sossaman at RE/MAX for your personal showing (c)307-267-7103.