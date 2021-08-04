 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $79,900

Investors special! Was a rental for many years, with a little TLC, could be a rental for many more or a cute little bungalow. Sold AS IS. For more information please call Julian Cogdill, Associate Broker at The Michael Houck Real Estate Team 307 462-2622

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crook County treasurer arrested
Wyoming News

Crook County treasurer arrested

  • Updated

The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News