2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $8,500

Ready for some TLC! 1979 Champion mobile home with 2 beds and 1 bath on a rented lot. Lot rent is $600/mo and includes city water, sewer & trash. Seller will finance with $4,000 down. Pets allowed. Call Dorie G Nelson @ Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190.

