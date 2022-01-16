 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $85,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $85,000

Just Listed!! Open House Sunday 12/16 12:30-2:00PM! Investor Opportunity Awaits In This Centrally Located 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home With Alley Access, One Car Detached Garage And Zoned Commercial. For More Information Or To Schedule A Tour Contact Putzier Real Estate Team At House Real Estate Group Today! Charlotte Putzier 307-259-4440 or Justin Putzier 307-259-8004. Check Out All Available Properties For Sale At www.MyCasperHome.com

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shoddy work leaves Powell home uninhabitable

Shoddy work leaves Powell home uninhabitable

Most contractors serve their customers well, but when contractors do substandard work or take money for work they don’t do, there is almost nothing people can do to get their money back.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News