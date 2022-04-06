Newly updated 2 bed 1 bath unit! With Casper mountain, shopping, and golfing next door; this is the perfect property to enjoy all Casper has to offer! Own this unit for less than rent or as an investment! For your personal tour call/text Brock Gladson 307-259-3253.
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $85,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Casper high school student who was publicly accused of a sex crime will no longer be attending Chadron State College, the school’s president says.
Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslaund, 2, were located in good condition in Texas, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The 84-year-old received probation rather than prison time, his lawyer said in court, in part because of his old age and “serious health conditions.”
The skier survived the night in a snow cave, but was unable to climb down after a foot of new snow fell on the mountains.
A 66-year-old man died Thursday afternoon following a high-speed pursuit that crossed from Wyoming into northern Colorado.
Three-and-done: Cowgirls' leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw plans to graduate this summer and will not return for her senior season
A critical failure of the city of Rawlins' water system that created an emergency that saw much of Rawlins and Sinclair without potable water for nearly a week in early March will take years to fully fix.
A jury found Ryan Hilyard guilty of two counts of child abuse in November. An affidavit states he and his wife, Sarah, drugged, beat and kicked a child in their home.
Police chased a suspected stolen vehicle through two counties at speeds that sometimes reached over 100 mph.
Authorities say Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslaund, 2, were taken by their non-custodial mother, Alexis Roth.