2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $88,500

Come enjoy mountain views, and amazing sunsets while sitting on your private balcony in this updated 936 sq. ft. condo. This property has tons of space with 2 large bedrooms, 1 spacious bathroom, in-unit laundry hookups for convenience, an updated, well equipped kitchen, large living room, and a separate dinning room with french doors leading out to the balcony. Plenty of room for entertaining!

