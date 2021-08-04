2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $95,000

Put your own mark on this cute vintage two bedroom one bathroom home. This home has a low maintenance stucco and brick exterior with a brand new roof on both the home and garage. The double lot gives you extra space for all your gardening needs and has nice mature trees/bushes. There is plenty of storage space in the cellar, along with a large space for laundry. To view this home or for more information contact Jamie Rivera with House Real Estate Group at 307-851-1022.