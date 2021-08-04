 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $95,000

Put your own mark on this cute vintage two bedroom one bathroom home. This home has a low maintenance stucco and brick exterior with a brand new roof on both the home and garage. The double lot gives you extra space for all your gardening needs and has nice mature trees/bushes. There is plenty of storage space in the cellar, along with a large space for laundry. To view this home or for more information contact Jamie Rivera with House Real Estate Group at 307-851-1022.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crook County treasurer arrested
Wyoming News

Crook County treasurer arrested

  • Updated

The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News