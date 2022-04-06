2 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $82,000

Grab up this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, with 704 sq. ft. because it won't last long! This fixer-upper is being sold "As Is" and has over 5000 sq. ft. lot.
A Casper high school student who was publicly accused of a sex crime will no longer be attending Chadron State College, the school’s president says.
Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslaund, 2, were located in good condition in Texas, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The 84-year-old received probation rather than prison time, his lawyer said in court, in part because of his old age and “serious health conditions.”
The skier survived the night in a snow cave, but was unable to climb down after a foot of new snow fell on the mountains.
A 66-year-old man died Thursday afternoon following a high-speed pursuit that crossed from Wyoming into northern Colorado.
Three-and-done: Cowgirls' leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw plans to graduate this summer and will not return for her senior season
A critical failure of the city of Rawlins' water system that created an emergency that saw much of Rawlins and Sinclair without potable water for nearly a week in early March will take years to fully fix.
A jury found Ryan Hilyard guilty of two counts of child abuse in November. An affidavit states he and his wife, Sarah, drugged, beat and kicked a child in their home.
Police chased a suspected stolen vehicle through two counties at speeds that sometimes reached over 100 mph.
Authorities say Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslaund, 2, were taken by their non-custodial mother, Alexis Roth.
