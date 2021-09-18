2 Bedroom Home in Mills - $121,000

This charming home is set on a picturesque 5,600sqft lot and offers the potential to add your own touches. The 1,016sqft layout boasts two bedrooms and one bathroom along with generous and light-filled living spaces where everyone can spread out and relax. The kitchen is well-equipped with ample counter space and wood cabinets along with easy access through to the living and dining area. A $2,000 flooring allowance provides the opportunity to bring your own style to the residence and the basement,