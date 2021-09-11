 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mills - $141,900

Excellent property at a fantastic price! Includes a beautiful and well-maintained mobile home with a deeded lot and HUGE garage-24x32. 2 bed, 2 bath with a master suite. Newer flooring, Vaulted ceilings, Central air, bright and open layout with eat-in kitchen bar. VERY CLEAN. Energy efficient, cost efficient, quiet location, and great investment potential. Beautiful landscaping features a private and peaceful patio area and two large sheds in the charming town of Mills. Contact Valerie Vasquez to tour.

