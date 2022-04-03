2 Bedroom Home in Mills - $197,000

For the person that wants shop space plus living quarters. Great potential with this 72'X30' heated shop with half bath and 10.5'x12' garage door. There is also a 1997, 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile home included. Property is 2 corner lots totaling 9,000 Square Feet in the Midwest Heights subdivision. Personal property will be removed prior to closing. Zoning is light industrial. Call Paul or Mary Petersen for more info or viewing. 307-262-1345 or 307-277-2759