 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Mills - $235,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mills - $235,000

Log home in Mills with 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, nice pellet stove in dining room, large front to back fenced yard, 2-car detached heated garage with alley access as well as a rear 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom bungalow for extra income! Call John Kornkven for more information 307-267-8108.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News