Affordable new construction! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath house features an open floorplan, plenty of kitchen space, a 2 car garage, covered front porch and a fenced back yard. The unfinished basement is perfect to expand your living space in the future. And don't miss the great mountain views! Estimated completion: February.
2 Bedroom Home in Mills - $289,900
