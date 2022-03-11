 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mills - $299,900

Affordable new construction! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath house features an open floorplan, plenty of kitchen space, a 2 car garage, covered front porch and a fenced back yard. The unfinished basement is perfect to expand your living space in the future. And don't miss the great mountain views! Estimated completion: Aug.

