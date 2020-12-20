2020 Super 25: Andrew Johnson

Family

Parents: Rachelle and Steve Zimmerman; Darrel Johnson.

Grandparents: Harold and Karen Hayes; Joyce and Jeff Bailey; Patty and J.C. Johnson.

Favorite football momentThere is no one moment that I could possibly say is my favorite. What I enjoyed most about high school football in Wyoming was the chance to play with and against the kids I grew up with.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?I am committed to the University of Wyoming to play football.

Plans after graduationI will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Wyoming. I have not made a final decision, but I am currently considering pre-med and business management.

Top pregame songI have never been huge on hype-up music and usually stick with something by Garth Brooks or George Strait.

Favorite childhood TV showStar Wars: The Clone Wars.

Do you have any hidden talents?I don’t know if it considered a hidden talent, but if it is then definitely dodge ball.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?I think it would have been really cool to play against Logan Wilson.

