2020 Super 25: Ashton Schofield

Family

Parents: Brittney Boan and Shay Schofield.

Grandparents: Lesa and Randy Asay; Todd and Mary Davis

Favorite football moment

When we played against Jackson in 2017. The atmosphere was amazing and watching our team beat a bigger school was pretty amazing.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Black Hills Tate, Dickinson State, Wyoming.

Plans after graduation

Attending college for athletics.

Top pregame song

Any song by Juice Wrld.

Favorite childhood TV show

Chip & Dale.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I don't.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

(Cokeville's) Nate Barnes is someone who I would have loved to play with.

