 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Super 25: Ashton Schofield
View Comments

2020 Super 25: Ashton Schofield

Ashton Schofield

Ashton Schofield

 Contributed

Family

Parents: Brittney Boan and Shay Schofield.

Grandparents: Lesa and Randy Asay; Todd and Mary Davis

Favorite football moment

When we played against Jackson in 2017. The atmosphere was amazing and watching our team beat a bigger school was pretty amazing.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Black Hills Tate, Dickinson State, Wyoming.

Plans after graduation

Attending college for athletics.

Top pregame song

Any song by Juice Wrld.

Favorite childhood TV show

Chip & Dale.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I don't.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

(Cokeville's) Nate Barnes is someone who I would have loved to play with.

BASICS

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165

Class: Senior

Positions: WR/S/KR/PR

STATS

2020: 51 receptions for 861 yards, 10 receiving TDs, 1,569 all-purpose yards, 17 total TDs; 49 tackles (2 INT); 367 kick return yards, 1 TD; 191 punt return yards, 2 TDs.

Career: 1,157 receiving yards, 15 receiving TDs, 2,213 all-purpose yards, 23 total TDs; 68 tackles (4 INT, 4 PBU, 1 TFL).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News