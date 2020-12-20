2020 Super 25: Brad Kruger

Family

Parents: Ed and Ann Kruger.

Grandparents: John and Catherine Kruger; Joe and Ann Hoague.

Favorite football moment

Catching a touchdown pass from Jayden Caylor in 2019 against Wright.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

University of Jamestown and Dickinson State.

Plans after graduation

Attend the University of Wyoming and someday become an offensive coordinator for a football team.

Top pregame song

"745" by Vince Staples.

Favorite childhood TV show

I didn't watch a ton of TV, but one of my favorites was probably Full House.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can play the guitar pretty well.