 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Super 25: Brad Kruger
View Comments

2020 Super 25: Brad Kruger

Brad Kruger

Brad Kruger

 Contributed

Family

Parents: Ed and Ann Kruger.

Grandparents: John and Catherine Kruger; Joe and Ann Hoague.

Favorite football moment

Catching a touchdown pass from Jayden Caylor in 2019 against Wright.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

University of Jamestown and Dickinson State.

Plans after graduation

Attend the University of Wyoming and someday become an offensive coordinator for a football team.

Top pregame song

"745" by Vince Staples.

Favorite childhood TV show

I didn't watch a ton of TV, but one of my favorites was probably Full House.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can play the guitar pretty well.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I wouldn't replace any of my teammates with anyone. But I'd have really like to play with (Mountain View's) Ashton Schofield. I heard he's a hell of a wide receiver.

BASICS

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Class: Senior

Positions: QB/CB

STATS

2020: 85-of-140 (60.7 percent) for 1,475 yards, 23 TDs, 2 INT; 253 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 1,728 all-purpose yards; 20 tackles (1 TFL, 3 INT, 3 PBU, 1 TD).

Career: 2,421 passing yards, 35 TDs, 8 INT, 480 rushing yards.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News