2020 Super 25: Brad Kruger

Family
Parents: Ed and Ann Kruger.
Grandparents: John and Catherine Kruger; Joe and Ann Hoague.
Favorite football moment
Catching a touchdown pass from Jayden Caylor in 2019 against Wright.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
University of Jamestown and Dickinson State.
Plans after graduation
Attend the University of Wyoming and someday become an offensive coordinator for a football team.
Top pregame song
"745" by Vince Staples.
Favorite childhood TV show
I didn't watch a ton of TV, but one of my favorites was probably Full House.
Do you have any hidden talents?
I can play the guitar pretty well.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
I wouldn't replace any of my teammates with anyone. But I'd have really like to play with (Mountain View's) Ashton Schofield. I heard he's a hell of a wide receiver.
