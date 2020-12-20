 Skip to main content
2020 Super 25: Brody Hasenack
Family

Parents: Brian and Shannon Hasenack.

Grandparents: Herman and Helen Hasenack.

Favorite football momentSam Lopeman getting the game-winning interception against Douglas.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?No.

Plans after graduationGo to college for sports medicine and hopefully play D1 football.

Top pregame song“Nonstop” by Drake.

Favorite childhood TV showSpongeBob SquarePants.

Do you have any hidden talents?I can cook mean pancakes.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?I couldn’t see myself playing for anyone else or with anyone else! We have been together for way too long to even think about playing with someone else!

BASICS

Height: 5-9

Weight: 160

Class: Junior

Positions: RB/s/LS

STATS

2020: 2,093 rushing yards; 2,423 all-purpose yards, 23 TDs.

Career: 2,493 rushing yards; 2,823 all-purpose yards, 26 TDs.

