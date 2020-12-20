2020 Super 25: Brody Hasenack

Family
Parents: Brian and Shannon Hasenack.
Grandparents: Herman and Helen Hasenack.
Favorite football momentSam Lopeman getting the game-winning interception against Douglas.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?No.
Plans after graduationGo to college for sports medicine and hopefully play D1 football.
Top pregame song“Nonstop” by Drake.
Favorite childhood TV showSpongeBob SquarePants.
Do you have any hidden talents?I can cook mean pancakes.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?I couldn’t see myself playing for anyone else or with anyone else! We have been together for way too long to even think about playing with someone else!
