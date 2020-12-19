2020 Super 25: Carter Lobatos

Family
Parents: Mike and Rhonda Lobatos.
Grandparents: Eva Sawyer; Joseph and Darlene Reddick.
Favorite football moment
Getting the opportunity to play football with my brother and having the team over after games.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
Chadron State, Dickinson State, Black Hills State, Carlton University, Dort University.
Plans after graduation
Go to South Carolina for basic training and then to Virginia for advanced individual training for the National Guard. Then i will attend the University of Wyoming and pursue an education degree to become a teacher and coach.
Top pregame song
"Piano Man" by Billy Joel.
Favorite childhood TV show
Looney Tunes.
Do you have any hidden talents?
I can play the piano.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
I would want to play with my cousins at Laramie High School.
