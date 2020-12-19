2020 Super 25: Carter Lobatos

Family

Parents: Mike and Rhonda Lobatos.

Grandparents: Eva Sawyer; Joseph and Darlene Reddick.

Favorite football moment

Getting the opportunity to play football with my brother and having the team over after games.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Chadron State, Dickinson State, Black Hills State, Carlton University, Dort University.

Plans after graduation

Go to South Carolina for basic training and then to Virginia for advanced individual training for the National Guard. Then i will attend the University of Wyoming and pursue an education degree to become a teacher and coach.

Top pregame song

"Piano Man" by Billy Joel.

Favorite childhood TV show

Looney Tunes.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can play the piano.