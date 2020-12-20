2020 Super 25: Cody Pierce

Family
Parents: Sandra Schultz and Lyndon Pierce.
Grandparents: Thomas and Patricia Schultz.
Favorite football moment
Joking around with the coaches.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
No.
Plans after graduation
Go to college and join the military.
Top pregame song
"Headache" by Motionless In White.
Favorite childhood TV show
Spartacus.
Do you have any hidden talents?
Motocross.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
Bodie Herring from Southeast because we played with the same medical condition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!