2020 Super 25: Cody Pierce

Family

Parents: Sandra Schultz and Lyndon Pierce.

Grandparents: Thomas and Patricia Schultz.

Favorite football moment

Joking around with the coaches.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

No.

Plans after graduation

Go to college and join the military.

Top pregame song

"Headache" by Motionless In White.

Favorite childhood TV show

Spartacus.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Motocross.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Bodie Herring from Southeast because we played with the same medical condition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0