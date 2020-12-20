 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Super 25: Colter Dawson
View Comments

2020 Super 25: Colter Dawson

Colter Dawson

Colter Dawson

 Anna Shaffer

Family

Parents: Ted and Suzy Dawson.

Grandparents: Diane Lyman, Ted Dawson, Sr.

Favorite football momentWhen we finally made it out of the semis after back-to-back losses the previous two years. So finally advancing (to the state championship game) was an awesome moment.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?BYU, Dickinson State, Air Force, Utah, UCLA.

Plans after graduationI would like to attend college to study pre-med so that I can go to med school to become a doctor.

Top pregame song“Kiss the Girl” from Little Mermaid.

Favorite childhood TV showDoctor Who.

Do you have any hidden talents?4x4 off-road rock climber.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?Star Valley head coach McKay Young; Evanston senior Jagger Mitchell.

BASICS

Height: 6-4

Weight: 215

Class: Junior

Positions: TE/MLB

STATS

2020: 32 receptions for 656 yards (16.8 ypc), 7 receiving TDs; 115 tackles (11 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 FR).

Career: 32 receptions for 656 yards (16.8 ypc), 7 receiving TDs; 284 tackles (24 TFL, 3 INT, 2 sacks, 4 blocked kicks).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News