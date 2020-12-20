2020 Super 25: Colter Dawson

Family

Parents: Ted and Suzy Dawson.

Grandparents: Diane Lyman, Ted Dawson, Sr.

Favorite football momentWhen we finally made it out of the semis after back-to-back losses the previous two years. So finally advancing (to the state championship game) was an awesome moment.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?BYU, Dickinson State, Air Force, Utah, UCLA.

Plans after graduationI would like to attend college to study pre-med so that I can go to med school to become a doctor.

Top pregame song“Kiss the Girl” from Little Mermaid.

Favorite childhood TV showDoctor Who.

Do you have any hidden talents?4x4 off-road rock climber.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?Star Valley head coach McKay Young; Evanston senior Jagger Mitchell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0