2020 Super 25: Cord Herring

Family

Parents: Boone and Melanie Herring.

Grandparents: Pat and Marilyn Herring; Larry and Kay Merrill.

Favorite football momentWinning the state championship this year with a special group of guys and my best friends.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?I’ve gotten a few emails from Black Hills State and Colorado School of Mines and South Dakota School of Mines.

Plans after graduationEither rodeo or play football somewhere.

Top pregame song“Boys of Fall” by Kenny Chesney.

Favorite childhood TV showTom and Jerry and Looney Tunes.

Do you have any hidden talents?I am a really good drawer, but I don’t do it much.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?I wouldn’t pick anyone over my team and coaches. But I’d have to say Douglas because I know some of those guys and Coach (Jay) Rhoades always seems to have good teams.

