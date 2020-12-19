2020 Super 25: Dakota Heckman

Family
Parents: Kandace and Michael Heckman.
Grandparents: Sharon Heckman.
Favorite football momentWinning the 2020 state championship.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?Black Hills State.
Plans after graduationGoing to college, hopefully for football.
Top pregame song“Thunderstruck” by AC/DC.
Favorite childhood TV showScooby-Doo.
Do you have any hidden talents?Singing.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?No one. Would not have wanted it any other way.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!