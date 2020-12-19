 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Super 25: Dakota Heckman
View Comments

2020 Super 25: Dakota Heckman

Dakota Heckman

Dakota Heckman

 Contributed

Family

Parents: Kandace and Michael Heckman.

Grandparents: Sharon Heckman.

Favorite football momentWinning the 2020 state championship.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Black Hills State.

Plans after graduationGoing to college, hopefully for football.

Top pregame song“Thunderstruck” by AC/DC.

Favorite childhood TV showScooby-Doo.

Do you have any hidden talents?Singing.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?No one. Would not have wanted it any other way.

BASICS

Height: 5-11

Weight: 240

Class: Senior

Positions: OC/DL

STATS

2020: Roughly 852 perfect snaps, all-state, Cheyenne East Lineman of the Year.

Career: Roughly 1,633 perfect snaps, 1 INT, two-time all-state, two-time Cheyenne East Lineman of the Year.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News