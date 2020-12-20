 Skip to main content
2020 Super 25: Drake Lamp
 Andrew Towne, Torrington Telegram

Family

Parents: Ben and Libby Lamp.

Grandparents: Tom Lamp.

Favorite football moment

Winning against Rocky Mountain in the state semifinals this year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

None so far.

Plans after graduation

Attend Sheridan College to become a welder.

Top pregame song

"Wash It All Away" by Five Finger Death Punch.

Favorite childhood TV show

Bugs Bunny.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can weld really good.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

It would have been awesome to play with (Rocky Mountain's) Tyler Banks because he is also a really good running back.

BASICS

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160

Class: Senior

Positions: RB

STATS

2020: 2,336 rushing yards, 31 rushing TDs.

Career: More than 6,000 rushing yards; four-time all-state selection.

