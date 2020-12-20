2020 Super 25: Drake Lamp

Family

Parents: Ben and Libby Lamp.

Grandparents: Tom Lamp.

Favorite football moment

Winning against Rocky Mountain in the state semifinals this year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

None so far.

Plans after graduation

Attend Sheridan College to become a welder.

Top pregame song

"Wash It All Away" by Five Finger Death Punch.

Favorite childhood TV show

Bugs Bunny.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can weld really good.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

It would have been awesome to play with (Rocky Mountain's) Tyler Banks because he is also a really good running back.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0