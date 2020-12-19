2020 Super 25: Graedyn Buell

Family

Parents: Jason and Jamie Buell.

Grandparents: Debbie Nichols, Rea Nichols; Garry and Connie Buell.

Favorite football momentRaising the ball as I ran into the end zone on the final play of my senior year to win the state championship. And knowing how excited my team, coaches, family, friends and fans would be that we won.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Wyoming, Montana State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Fresno State, Southern Utah, Weber State, Northern State, Black Hills State, Minot, Chadron State, Colorado School of Mines, Mesa State.

Plans after graduationTo play football while getting a degree in either business or education and then pursuing a coaching career at the college level.

Top pregame song“Wolves” by Big Sean.

Favorite childhood TV showWalker, Texas Ranger.

Do you have any hidden talents?I am pretty good at water skiing.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?I can’t imagine playing with anyone but my guys and coaches! But if I have to pick someone it would be the Sheridan coaching staff.

