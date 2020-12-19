 Skip to main content
2020 Super 25: Graedyn Buell
2020 Super 25: Graedyn Buell

Graedyn Buell

Graedyn Buell

 Contributed

Family

Parents: Jason and Jamie Buell.

Grandparents: Debbie Nichols, Rea Nichols; Garry and Connie Buell.

Favorite football momentRaising the ball as I ran into the end zone on the final play of my senior year to win the state championship. And knowing how excited my team, coaches, family, friends and fans would be that we won.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Wyoming, Montana State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Fresno State, Southern Utah, Weber State, Northern State, Black Hills State, Minot, Chadron State, Colorado School of Mines, Mesa State.

Plans after graduationTo play football while getting a degree in either business or education and then pursuing a coaching career at the college level.

Top pregame song“Wolves” by Big Sean.

Favorite childhood TV showWalker, Texas Ranger.

Do you have any hidden talents?I am pretty good at water skiing.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?I can’t imagine playing with anyone but my guys and coaches! But if I have to pick someone it would be the Sheridan coaching staff.

BASICS

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200

Class: Senior

Positions: QB/S

STATS

2020: 199-of-293 (67.9 percent) for 3,065 yards, 38 TDs, 5 INT; 968 rushing yards, 16 rushing TDs; 4,033 all-purpose yards.

Career: 8,891 passing yards, 94 passing TDs; 10,263 all-purpose yards; 25 rushing TDs.

