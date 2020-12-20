 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Super 25: Hansen Bradshaw
View Comments

2020 Super 25: Hansen Bradshaw

Family

Parents: Clint and Kristin Bradshaw.

Grandparents: Jim and Glenda Bradshaw; Sam and Carolyn Johnson.

Favorite football moment

Having a huge football snowball fight when it snowed. And winning state, I guess.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

No.

Plans after graduation

Serve a mission and go to college.

Top pregame song

"Boys of Fall" by Kenny Chesney.

Favorite childhood TV show

Good Luck Charlie.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I pop my pecs when I'm nervous.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

The Upton-Sundance kids were pretty nice. I would like to play with someone like that.

Hansen Bradshaw

Hansen Bradshaw

 Andrew Towne, Torrington Telegram

BASICS

Height: 6-0

Weight: 220

Class: Senior

Positions: OG/DT

STATS

2020: 116 defensive points (10.5 ppg), 77 tackles (9 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT)

Career: 277 defensive points

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News