2020 Super 25: Hansen Bradshaw

Family
Parents: Clint and Kristin Bradshaw.
Grandparents: Jim and Glenda Bradshaw; Sam and Carolyn Johnson.
Favorite football moment
Having a huge football snowball fight when it snowed. And winning state, I guess.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
No.
Plans after graduation
Serve a mission and go to college.
Top pregame song
"Boys of Fall" by Kenny Chesney.
Favorite childhood TV show
Good Luck Charlie.
Do you have any hidden talents?
I pop my pecs when I'm nervous.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
The Upton-Sundance kids were pretty nice. I would like to play with someone like that.
