2020 Super 25: Hansen Bradshaw

Family

Parents: Clint and Kristin Bradshaw.

Grandparents: Jim and Glenda Bradshaw; Sam and Carolyn Johnson.

Favorite football moment

Having a huge football snowball fight when it snowed. And winning state, I guess.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

No.

Plans after graduation

Serve a mission and go to college.

Top pregame song

"Boys of Fall" by Kenny Chesney.

Favorite childhood TV show

Good Luck Charlie.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I pop my pecs when I'm nervous.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

The Upton-Sundance kids were pretty nice. I would like to play with someone like that.

