2020 Super 25: Isaac Schoenfeld

Family
Parents: Courtney Mikkelsen and Paul Schoenfeld.
Grandparents: Gene and Deborah Mikkelsen; George and Beth Schoenfeld.
Favorite football moment
With 1 second on the clock in the first half, the (opposing) QB scrambled and fumbled the ball on their 43-yard line. I was able to pick the ball up and run it in for a touchdown.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
Being a junior I have not been contacted by any colleges.
Plans after graduation
Obtain my degree in wildlife biology and play football at the Division I level.
Top pregame song
"Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne.
Favorite childhood TV show
SpongeBob SquarePants.
Do you have any hidden talents?
I used to play hockey until eighth grade, so I have some ice skating skills.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
(Cheyenne East's) Graedyn Buell ... we got the chance to play together on a basketball team in Vegas.
