2020 Super 25: Isaac Schoenfeld
 Contributed

Family

Parents: Courtney Mikkelsen and Paul Schoenfeld.

Grandparents: Gene and Deborah Mikkelsen; George and Beth Schoenfeld.

Favorite football moment

With 1 second on the clock in the first half, the (opposing) QB scrambled and fumbled the ball on their 43-yard line. I was able to pick the ball up and run it in for a touchdown.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Being a junior I have not been contacted by any colleges.

Plans after graduation

Obtain my degree in wildlife biology and play football at the Division I level.

Top pregame song

"Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne.

Favorite childhood TV show

SpongeBob SquarePants.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I used to play hockey until eighth grade, so I have some ice skating skills.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

(Cheyenne East's) Graedyn Buell ... we got the chance to play together on a basketball team in Vegas.

BASICS

Height: 6-5

Weight: 220

Class: Junior

Positions: TE/DE

STATS

2020: 37 receptions for 610 yards, 7 receiving TDs, 168 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs; 66 defensive points (3 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 TD).

Career: 49 receptions for 740 yards, 8 receiving TDs, 194 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs; 98 defensive points (4 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 PBU, 1 TD).

