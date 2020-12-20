2020 Super 25: Isaac Schoenfeld

Family

Parents: Courtney Mikkelsen and Paul Schoenfeld.

Grandparents: Gene and Deborah Mikkelsen; George and Beth Schoenfeld.

Favorite football moment

With 1 second on the clock in the first half, the (opposing) QB scrambled and fumbled the ball on their 43-yard line. I was able to pick the ball up and run it in for a touchdown.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Being a junior I have not been contacted by any colleges.

Plans after graduation

Obtain my degree in wildlife biology and play football at the Division I level.

Top pregame song

"Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne.

Favorite childhood TV show

SpongeBob SquarePants.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I used to play hockey until eighth grade, so I have some ice skating skills.