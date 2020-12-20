2020 Super 25: Jackson Hesford

Family
Parents: Kim and Steve Hesford.
Grandparents: Marv and Jan Fettig; Carolyn and Tom Hesford.
Favorite football momentWinning the 2020 state championship.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?Wyoming, Chadron State, Northern State, CSU-Pueblo, Black Hills State.
Plans after graduationGoing on to get an education and playing college football.
Top pregame song“Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.
Favorite childhood TV showPower Rangers.
Do you have any hidden talents?No.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?None. Coach (Chad) Goff is the only one I would play for.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!