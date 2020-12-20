 Skip to main content
2020 Super 25: Jackson Hesford
Family

Parents: Kim and Steve Hesford.

Grandparents: Marv and Jan Fettig; Carolyn and Tom Hesford.

Favorite football momentWinning the 2020 state championship.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Wyoming, Chadron State, Northern State, CSU-Pueblo, Black Hills State.

Plans after graduationGoing on to get an education and playing college football.

Top pregame song“Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.

Favorite childhood TV showPower Rangers.

Do you have any hidden talents?No.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?None. Coach (Chad) Goff is the only one I would play for.

BASICS

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

Class: Senior

Positions: WR/S/KR/PR

STATS

2020: 54 receptions for 801 yards and 8 TDs; 57 tackles (3 INT, 5 PBU).

Career: 1,498 receiving yards, 16 receiving TDs; 121 tackles (5 INT, 9 PBU).

