 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Super 25: Jaxon Pikula
View Comments

2020 Super 25: Jaxon Pikula

Jaxon Pikula

Jaxon Pikula

 Courtesy, Brian Mitchell

Family

Parents: Trent and Misty Pikula.

Grandparents: Larry and Georgia Pikula; Chuck and Mary Tipton; Terry and Carlene Roper.

Favorite football moment

I got to play in a JV game my sophomore year against Kelly Walsh. It was in a snow storm and it was so much fun. We were doing snow angels and sliding in the snow during the game.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Augustana, Black Hills State, Montana Tech, Wyoming, Dickinson State, University of Mary, Drake University.

Plans after graduation

I want to go on to play college football, although I haven't decided where yet. I'm still undecided on a major.

Top pregame song

"Mo Bamba" by Sheck Wes.

Favorite childhood TV show

Adventure Time.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I like to design sneakers and I collect sneakers.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

There is no one else that I would rather play with than my teammates at Thunder Basin, especially my fellow seniors. However, if I had to I would love to have played with my two older brothers -- Asher and Madden Pikula.

BASICS

Height: 5-9

Weight: 200

Class: Senior

Positions: RB/FS

STATS

2020: 1,885 rushing yards, 19 rushing TDs, 331 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs, 2,260 all-purpose yards.

Career: 3,560 rushing yards, 40 rushing TDs, 458 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs, 4,273 all-purpose yards.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News