2020 Super 25: Julian Vigil
Julian Vigil

 Michael Vigil

Family

Parents: Michael and Amy Vigil.

Grandparents: Sue Howell.

Favorite football moment

Pick-six against Cheyenne Central (my mother's alma mater) this season.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Wyoming, Air Force, CSU-Pueblo, Black Hills State, Montana Tech, Northern State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Concordia.

Plans after graduation

Receive a college scholarship for academics and athletics so I can major in business.

Top pregame song

"Remember the Name" by Fort Minor.

Favorite childhood TV show

SpongeBob SquarePants.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Rubik's Cube master solver.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Coach (Trent) Pikula at Thunder Basin.

BASICS

Height: 6-4

Weight: 215

Class: Senior

Positions: TE/DE/LS

STATS

2020: Class 4A Defensive Player of the Year, 198 defensive points (7.9 tackles per game, school-record 15 TFL, school-record 9 sacks, 1 FR, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 blocked kick, 1 TD).

Career: Two-time all-state, 310 defensive points (6.3 tackles per game, school-record 27 TFL, school-record 13 sacks, 1 FR, 1 INT, 8 PBU, 2 blocked kicks, 1 TD).

