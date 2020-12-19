2020 Super 25: Keaton Stone

Family
Parents: Ken and Annette Stone.
Grandparents: Barbra and Bill Stone; Elisabeth and Richard Parsons.
Favorite football moment
After we scored our last touchdown in the state championship game and I knew we were going to win. At that moment I just looked at my teammates and thought how all the summer lifting, two-a-days in August and everything I put into this sport paid off.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
South Dakota School of Mines, Dickinson State.
Plans after graduation
Undecided at the moment.
Top pregame song
"Mood: by 24kGoldn.
Favorite childhood TV show
Suite Life of Zack and Cody.
Do you have any hidden talents?
I can bake.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
(Powell's) Seth Horton.
