2020 Super 25: Keaton Stone
 Contributed

Family

Parents: Ken and Annette Stone.

Grandparents: Barbra and Bill Stone; Elisabeth and Richard Parsons.

Favorite football moment

After we scored our last touchdown in the state championship game and I knew we were going to win. At that moment I just looked at my teammates and thought how all the summer lifting, two-a-days in August and everything I put into this sport paid off.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

South Dakota School of Mines, Dickinson State.

Plans after graduation

Undecided at the moment.

Top pregame song

"Mood: by 24kGoldn.

Favorite childhood TV show

Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can bake.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

(Powell's) Seth Horton.

BASICS

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Positions: TE/LB

STATS

2020: 13 receptions for 167 yards, 3 receiving TDs; 99 tackles (6 TFL, 1 sack, 2 FR).

Career: 19 receptions for 215 yards, 3 receiving TDs; 154 tackles (7 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 FR).

