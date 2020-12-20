2020 Super 25: Michael Coleman

FamilyParents: Elisabeth and Kenneth Coleman.

Grandparents: Dale Light, Rita Light, Edward Coleman.

Favorite football moment Lifting with my teammates the summer before my senior year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Black Hills State.

Plans after graduationTo play college football and pursue a degree in education.

Top pregame song“6 Foot 7 Foot” by Lil Wayne.

Favorite childhood TV showChowder.

Do you have any hidden talents?I have no hidden talents. My talents are out there for everyone to see.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?Nobody. There is no one I would rather play with than the group of guys I played with at Thunder Basin.

