 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Super 25: Michael Coleman
View Comments

2020 Super 25: Michael Coleman

Michael Coleman

Michael Coleman

 Courtesy, Brian Mitchell

FamilyParents: Elisabeth and Kenneth Coleman.

Grandparents: Dale Light, Rita Light, Edward Coleman.

Favorite football moment Lifting with my teammates the summer before my senior year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Black Hills State.

Plans after graduationTo play college football and pursue a degree in education.

Top pregame song“6 Foot 7 Foot” by Lil Wayne.

Favorite childhood TV showChowder.

Do you have any hidden talents?I have no hidden talents. My talents are out there for everyone to see.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?Nobody. There is no one I would rather play with than the group of guys I played with at Thunder Basin.

BASICS

Height: 6-1

Weight: 220

Class: Senior

Positions: LB

STATS

2020: 204 defensive points, 118 tackles (12 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR, 1 PBU, 1 blocked punt).

Career: 214 defensive points, 123 tackles (13 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR, 1 PBU, 1 blocked kick).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News