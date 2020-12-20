2020 Super 25: Nate Barnes

Family

Parents: Ben and Jenny Barnes.

Grandparents: Dale and Jamie Barnes; Brett and Debra Hansen.

Favorite football moment

Having a winning season after going up to 2A. And getting the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd with the boys.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Southern Utah, Dixie State, Chadron State, Snow College, Concordia College, Fitchburg State University, McPherson College, College of Wooster, Sterling College, Culver-Stockton College, Carleton College, University of Puget, University of Saint Mary.

Plans after graduation

I plan on serving a two-year LDS mission, then hopefully continuing my football career somewhere.

Top pregame song

"The Search" by NF.

Favorite childhood TV show

Tom and Jerry.

Do you have any hidden talents?