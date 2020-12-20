2020 Super 25: Nicolas Talich

Family
Parents: Jim and Jen Talich.
Grandparents: Ross and Claudia Elliott; Dennis and Barb Talich.
Favorite football moment
Drenching our coaches with sparkling cider in the locker room after winning the state championship.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
Wyoming, Montana State, Montana Tech, Dickinson State, Carroll College, Black Hills State, Montana Western, South Dakota School of Mines, Chadron State College.
Plans after graduation
Play football somewhere. I will go in undeclared and figure it out.
Top pregame song
"Wolves" by Big Sean.
Favorite childhood TV show
Scooby-Doo and Tom and Jerry.
Do you have any hidden talents?
I can sleep almost anywhere whenever I want.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
Head coach McKay Young from Star Valley. He has always been so respectful to Cody and myself. He runs an impressive program that is tough every year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!