2020 Super 25: Nicolas Talich

Family

Parents: Jim and Jen Talich.

Grandparents: Ross and Claudia Elliott; Dennis and Barb Talich.

Favorite football moment

Drenching our coaches with sparkling cider in the locker room after winning the state championship.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Wyoming, Montana State, Montana Tech, Dickinson State, Carroll College, Black Hills State, Montana Western, South Dakota School of Mines, Chadron State College.

Plans after graduation

Play football somewhere. I will go in undeclared and figure it out.

Top pregame song

"Wolves" by Big Sean.

Favorite childhood TV show

Scooby-Doo and Tom and Jerry.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can sleep almost anywhere whenever I want.