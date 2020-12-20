2020 Super 25: Noah Rimmer

Family
Parents: Trent Rimmer, Christina Aguilar.
Grandparents: Chris and Tina Aguilar; John Rimmer; Jerry Craig.
Favorite football moment
Homecoming junior year I caught a 30-yard pass to put us in Hail Mary range and we caught a touchdown pass to win the game as time expired.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
Concordia College. Culver-Stockton, Hudson University, Crown College.
Plans after graduation
Going to college to play football while training to become a firefighter.
Top pregame song
"No Flockin'" by Kodak Black.
Favorite childhood TV show
Curious George.
Do you have any hidden talents?
I am double-jointed in my thumb.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
(Cokeville's) Nate Barnes because he's a beast running back and has good stats on defense.
