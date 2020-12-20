 Skip to main content
2020 Super 25: Noah Rimmer
2020 Super 25: Noah Rimmer

Noah Rimmer

Noah Rimmer

 Contributed

Family

Parents: Trent Rimmer, Christina Aguilar.

Grandparents: Chris and Tina Aguilar; John Rimmer; Jerry Craig.

Favorite football moment

Homecoming junior year I caught a 30-yard pass to put us in Hail Mary range and we caught a touchdown pass to win the game as time expired.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Concordia College. Culver-Stockton, Hudson University, Crown College.

Plans after graduation

Going to college to play football while training to become a firefighter.

Top pregame song

"No Flockin'" by Kodak Black.

Favorite childhood TV show

Curious George.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I am double-jointed in my thumb.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

(Cokeville's) Nate Barnes because he's a beast running back and has good stats on defense.

BASICS

Height: 6-3

Weight: 210

Class: Senior

Positions: TE/LB

STATS

2020: 48 receptions for 1,060 yards, 133.0 receiving ypg, 14 receiving TDs, 118 tackles (8 TFL, 4 FR, 1 PBU).

Career: 91 receptions for 1,961 yards, 25 receiving TDs, 330 tackles.

