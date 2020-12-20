2020 Super 25: Noah Rimmer

Family

Parents: Trent Rimmer, Christina Aguilar.

Grandparents: Chris and Tina Aguilar; John Rimmer; Jerry Craig.

Favorite football moment

Homecoming junior year I caught a 30-yard pass to put us in Hail Mary range and we caught a touchdown pass to win the game as time expired.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Concordia College. Culver-Stockton, Hudson University, Crown College.

Plans after graduation

Going to college to play football while training to become a firefighter.

Top pregame song

"No Flockin'" by Kodak Black.

Favorite childhood TV show

Curious George.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I am double-jointed in my thumb.