2020 Super 25: Preston Brewer

FamilyParents: Tyrel Brewer, Melissa Brewer, Jenny Lindsay.

Grandparents: Ken and Diane Ditches; Beth and Duane Barney.

Favorite football momentDoing a drill in a big puddle on the field. Winning state.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?No.

Plans after graduation Got to college and become an engineer of some sort. Hopefully play football so I can enjoy college and have fun.

Top pregame song “Boys of Fall” by Kenny Chesney.

Favorite childhood TV showTom and Jerry.

Do you have any hidden talents?Juggling.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?Upton-Sundance quarterback (Brad Kruger).

