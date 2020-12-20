 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Super 25: Preston Brewer
View Comments

2020 Super 25: Preston Brewer

Preston Brewer

Preston Brewer

 Andrew Towne, Torrington Telegram

FamilyParents: Tyrel Brewer, Melissa Brewer, Jenny Lindsay.

Grandparents: Ken and Diane Ditches; Beth and Duane Barney.

Favorite football momentDoing a drill in a big puddle on the field. Winning state.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?No.

Plans after graduation Got to college and become an engineer of some sort. Hopefully play football so I can enjoy college and have fun.

Top pregame song “Boys of Fall” by Kenny Chesney.

Favorite childhood TV showTom and Jerry.

Do you have any hidden talents?Juggling.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?Upton-Sundance quarterback (Brad Kruger).

BASICS

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Class: Senior

Positions: RB/DE

STATS

2020: 1,007 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs, 18 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD; 161 defensive points, 87 tackles (14 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 FR, 4 PBU, 1 safety, 1 TD).

Career: 1,427 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs, 112 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs; 372 defensive points, 195 tackles (30 TFL, 18 sacks, 5 FR, 5 PBU, 2 safeties, 1 INT, 2 TDs).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News