2020 Super 25: Quinton Mangus

Family
Parents: Barry and Tamara Mangus.
Grandparents: Randy and Karen Peterson; John and Trisha Mangus.
Favorite football moment
Winning state my junior year.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
Dickinson State, Black Hills State.
Plans after graduation
I hope to play football in college, but I'm undecided on where.
Top pregame song
"DNA" by Lil Wayne or "Sweet Home Alabama: by Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Favorite childhood TV show
Definitely SpongeBob.
Do you have any hidden talents?
Lethal jump shot on the at-home basketball hoop.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
(Thunder Basin's) Dyse Shephard. He's been one of my closest friends for the past couple years and I would have loved to play with him.
