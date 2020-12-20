 Skip to main content
2020 Super 25: Quinton Mangus
Family

Parents: Barry and Tamara Mangus.

Grandparents: Randy and Karen Peterson; John and Trisha Mangus.

Favorite football moment

Winning state my junior year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Dickinson State, Black Hills State.

Plans after graduation

I hope to play football in college, but I'm undecided on where.

Top pregame song

"DNA" by Lil Wayne or "Sweet Home Alabama: by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Favorite childhood TV show

Definitely SpongeBob.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Lethal jump shot on the at-home basketball hoop.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

(Thunder Basin's) Dyse Shephard. He's been one of my closest friends for the past couple years and I would have loved to play with him.

BASICS

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220

Class: Senior

Positions: OL/DL

STATS

2020: 127 defensive points, 66 tackles (12 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 FR, 2 PBU).

Career: 220 defensive points, 123 tackles (23 TFL, 12 sacks, 2 FR, 2 PBU).

